Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2021 – 3M had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2021 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Cost-reduction actions too will be beneficial. High demand in multiple end markets, including personal safety, general cleaning, home improvement, and others, is expected to aid in the quarters ahead. For fourth-quarter 2020, the pandemic-induced demand for respirators is anticipated to boost sales by 300 bps year over year. Total sales in the quarter are anticipated to be $8.2-$8.4 billion. However, due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, it refrained from providing projections for 2020. Also, woes related to stiff competition, huge debts and international exposure might be concerning. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

1/12/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

MMM stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.99. 109,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in 3M by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

