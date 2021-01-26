Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW):

1/20/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/11/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/1/2020 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 342,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

