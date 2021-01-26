Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Packaging Co. of America is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

1/12/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable of late. The company has not provided the fourth-quarter financial guidance due to uncertainty associated with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, demand in the packaging segment will likely remain strong backed by e-commerce demand and rising requirement for meat, fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, medicine, and other consumer products owing to the coronavirus crisis. The company expects sequentially higher containerboard production volume during the current quarter amid robust packaging demand. Solid e-commerce demand will continue driving corrugated products demand in the ongoing quarter. Further, a solid balance sheet positions the company well to navigate through the troubled times.”

1/5/2021 – Packaging Co. of America is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. 10,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

