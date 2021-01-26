Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CEMEX (CX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CEMEX (NYSE: CX):

1/20/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

1/5/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Shares of CX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 8,204,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,466,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Get CEMEX SAB de CV alerts:

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.