Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

1/25/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

12/10/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $14.20 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 301,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

