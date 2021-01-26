Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/25/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.
- 12/10/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $14.20 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 301,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
