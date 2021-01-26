Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):
- 1/19/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
ODFL stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.59. 29,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,993. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
