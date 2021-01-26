Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):

1/19/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00.

1/7/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ODFL stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.59. 29,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,993. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line Inc alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.