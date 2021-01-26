Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently:

1/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $154.00.

1/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $142.00.

1/7/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a footprint in Permian — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has agreed to acquire Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. In the Permian, the combined company will have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Its proved reserves will likely rise by 65%. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. However, rising production costs will hurt the company's bottom line. Moreover, the weak oil price has been disrupting Pioneer Natural’s upstream operations. Also, rising costs will hurt the upstream company’s profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

12/23/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. 49,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

