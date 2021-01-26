Investors Buy High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,478 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 997 call options.
In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,444 shares of company stock worth $1,398,837. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
