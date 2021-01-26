Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NASDAQ REG opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.67, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after purchasing an additional 345,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,378,000 after purchasing an additional 311,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 288,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

