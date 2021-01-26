ION (ION) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $157,057.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00149704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,517,720 coins and its circulating supply is 13,617,720 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.