IoT Chain (ITC) One Day Volume Tops $1.47 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $4.18 million and $1.47 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

