IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.18 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $37.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00086509 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

