IOTA Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 10% against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $37.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00086509 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

