iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.86

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and traded as high as $47.71. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 1,726 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.