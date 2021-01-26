iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.88. 53,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 28,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.

