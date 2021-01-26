IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.74 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $274.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $312.00 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $306.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $239.88 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

