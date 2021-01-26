IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Reaches $12.67 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00007321 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $237,031.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

