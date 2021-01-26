iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

