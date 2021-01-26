Ironwood Financial llc Buys 120,233 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 336.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. 162,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

