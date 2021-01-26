Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,709. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $320.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.