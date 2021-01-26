Ironwood Financial llc Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

