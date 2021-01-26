Ironwood Financial llc Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 1.03% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

IYE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 165,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $29.76.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

