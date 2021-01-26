Ironwood Financial llc Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 78,011 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 112,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,049. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.