Ironwood Financial llc Has $7.58 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IVE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. 21,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

