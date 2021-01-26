Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

BSCM remained flat at $$21.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

