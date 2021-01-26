Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,366 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 15,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

