Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 16,745 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 31,009.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,030,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,021. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

