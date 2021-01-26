iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Trading 0% Higher

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.04 and last traded at $105.01. 293,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 422,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.