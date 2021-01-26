iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,788. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

