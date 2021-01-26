iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.82

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 120125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 159,879 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOM)

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

