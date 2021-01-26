iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. 14,441,914 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

