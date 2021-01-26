iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,441,914 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

