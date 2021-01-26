iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $387.20

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $387.20 and last traded at $386.05, with a volume of 25049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

