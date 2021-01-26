iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

