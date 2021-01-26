iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

