iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 292.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $101.25. 31,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

