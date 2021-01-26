iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 142.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 158,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

