iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

