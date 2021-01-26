iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $30.86. 4,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

