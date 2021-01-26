iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.71

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.71 and last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 30655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

