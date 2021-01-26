iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.53. 7,589 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

