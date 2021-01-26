iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 217,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 133,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 63,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

IETC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 14,454 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

