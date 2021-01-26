iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.39

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

