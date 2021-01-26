iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 11.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $59,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 508,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419,750. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.