iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,918,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 119,622 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 127,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 79,379 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,538,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

