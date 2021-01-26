iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $222.58

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.58 and last traded at $220.60, with a volume of 8444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

