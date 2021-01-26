iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 31,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,689. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73.

