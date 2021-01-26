iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after buying an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

