iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.77. 114,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 834,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,767,000.

