iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)’s stock price were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 8,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period.

